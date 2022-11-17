Contact Us
Families Of Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Reach $3M Settlement In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Gabby Petito's family was awarded $3 million in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate, according to multiple reports.

Petito, who was a resident of Long Island, was killed by Laundrie, her fiance, while the couple was traveling across the country in a van last summer. Her remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sept. 19, 2021.

Laundrie died by suicide, and FBI investigators confirmed that Laundrie was responsible for Petito's murder.

NBC News reported on Thursday, Nov. 17, that Petito's family attorney Patrick Reilly said the $3 million in the settlement is "an arbitrary number," and Laundrie did not have those funds at the time of his death.

"No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie," NBC News reported that Reilly said.

Forbes reported that Reilly said the settlement won't impact a different lawsuit Petito's parents filed against Laundrie's parents, claiming that Laundrie's parents knew that their son murdered Petito and tried to help him run away while police were looking for Petito.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.