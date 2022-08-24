Fake $100 Bills Being Distributed At Businesses In Hudson Valley Community, Authorities Say

Authorities issued an alert about counterfeit money that has been distributed to businesses in the Hudson Valley.

The Village of Millerton Police Department in Dutchess County made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

So far, police found that counterfeit $100 bills have been distributed to businesses in the Millerton area.

Authorities asked anyone who has received counterfeit money to call the Millerton Police Department at 518-789-6355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.