Extra Police Added At Area School District After Student Threatens Teacher

A district in the Hudson Valley has an extra police presence at its schools and other buildings after a student made a threat to a teacher.

In Orange County, Warwick Valley Central Schools Superintendent Dr. David Leach said the district was "made aware of a threat allegedly made by a middle school student" on Monday, June 20.

On Tuesday, June 21, "Out of an abundance of caution, in addition to the police officers assigned to each building, students and staff should anticipate additional police presence in the district," Leach said.

The threat was reported to the Warwick Police Department, which is actively investigating the matter and there are possible charges pending in connection with the threat, Leach said.

The threat included the following electronic message: “Ima shoot up the school on Tuesday, watch out (teacher’s name)," Leach reported.

"The Warwick Police Department has determined the threat not to be credible and has indicated they found no weapons in the suspect’s home," Leach said. "The district will continue cooperating fully with the Warwick Police Department in this investigation.

"In addition to the Police Department’s actions, the student involved will receive appropriate disciplinary consequences in accordance with the district’s Code of Conduct."

