North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Expect Delays: Route 9W Stretch To Be Closed For Repairs In Rockland

State Route 9W northbound and southbound is set to be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the Town of Orangetown on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to expect delays ahead of road closures on State Route 9W later this week.

The department said Rockland County motorists should expect State Route 9W northbound and southbound to be closed between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in the Town of Orangetown on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The roadway will be closed for repairs between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour utilizing State Route 59, State Route 303 and State Route 340," the department said. 

