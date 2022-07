Motorists will want to take note that a busy roadway will be experiencing delays as resurfacing get underway on Wednesday, July 6.

Rockland County officials report that Reservoir Road in the town of Stony Point will experience delays and periodic closures from Central Drive to W. Central Street beginning at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 6.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.