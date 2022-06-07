Expect Delays: Resurfacing On Stony Point Roadway To Span Three Days

Officials have advised motorists in Rockland County to expect delays due to the planned resurfacing of a stretch of road.

The Rockland County Highway Department plans to resurface Filors Lane from Hammond Road to Central Highway in Stony Point, Rockland County officials announced.

The resurfacing is set to take place from Thursday, July 7, through Saturday, July 9, officials said.

Motorists should plan to take alternate routes, the department said.

