Expect Delays: Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of Saw Mill River Parkway In Westchester

Nicole Valinote
The Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry
The Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials are advising motorists to expect delays as a stretch of the Saw Mill River Parkway is set to close to facilitate drainage work. 

The New York State Department of Transportation said the parkway will be closed in both directions between Exit 12 (Farragut Parkway) in Hastings-on-Hudson and Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) in Dobbs Ferry in Westchester County.

The closures are scheduled to take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31, to facilitate drainage work for the Ravensdale Avenue bridge project.

Motorists are advised to follow the signed detours and expect delays.

Officials said the southbound lanes will detour to Exit 17 (Ashford Avenue) westbound, to Broadway southbound, to Farragut Avenue eastbound, to Farragut Parkway southbound, and to the Saw Mill River Parkway at Exit 12 (Farragut Parkway.)

The northbound lanes will detour to Exit 11 (Tompkins Avenue) eastbound, to State Route 9A (Saw Mill River Road) northbound, to Lawrence Street westbound, and to the Saw Mill River Parkway at Exit 17.

