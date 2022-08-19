Expect Delays: 2 Lanes To Be Closed During Daytime Roadwork On I-684

Motorists should expect delays during daytime double-lane closures on a busy stretch of I-684.

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect two lanes to close along the roadway southbound, between Exit 3 (Route 22) and Exit 2 (Route 120) in the Town of New Castle, on Monday, Aug. 22, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., :to facilitate construction activities, weather permitting."

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, the DOT said, noting that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

"Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license," the DOT said.

