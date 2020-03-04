Ex-Owner Of Hudson Valley Restaurants Accused Of Raping Minor

A former restaurateur who owned a pair eateries in the Hudson Valley is facing charges for allegedly raping a minor.

An Ulster County grand jury charged Robert Bruno, 58, of Newburgh, in a seven-count indictment for allegedly repeatedly sexually abusing at least one minor, the DA’s Office announced. It is unclear how many victims he had.

Specifically, Bruno is charged with three counts of second-degree rape, and two counts each of third-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act.

Bruno was arrested in September last year by members of the Saugerties Police Department.

His arrest came following an investigation by Saugerties Police detectives and the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center into reports that he had been having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Bruno - the former owner of Bruno's Pizza on U.S. Route 9W and Delicioso on Partition Street, both in Saugerties - is currently being held in the Albany County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

He is also facing a rape and sexual abuse charge in Greene County.

