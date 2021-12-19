Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two Shot Multiple Times In Orange County Incident
News

Ex-Leader Admits She Stole $21K From Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts Groups In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Boy Scouts of America in Newburgh.
Boy Scouts of America in Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A former committee chairperson for a church-sponsored Boy Scout and Cub Scout groups in the area admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the organizations.

Orange County resident Kelley Zamenick, 43, of New Windsor, pleaded guilty this week to fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and petty larceny, a misdemeanor, admitting that from 2016 through 2018, she stole approximately $21,000 from scouting groups sponsored through the Gardnertown Methodist Church.

Zamenick had been initially charged with two counts of grand larceny and eight counts of falsifying business records, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, Zamenick created and submitted false documents, including eight forged bank statements, to conceal her crimes, which included stealing $14,230 from the Boy Scouts and $6,889 to the Cub Scouts.

If Zamenick is able to pay restitution to the organizations by June 30 next year, she reportedly can have the felony plea withdrawn. If she repays the money, she will be sentenced to a year of probation on the misdemeanor petty larceny charge.

Additionally, Zamenick has been barred from any involvement from the Scouts in the future.

“Scouting is a worthwhile program that develops character, leadership skills, and future community leaders,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said at the time of her arrest. “Those who join or donate to the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts have the right to know that their money is going toward the programs they support.

"I thank the Gardenertown United Methodist Church, not only for sponsoring these worthwhile organizations but also for being good stewards of the finances the Troop and Pack that they sponsor."

Zamenick is scheduled to appear back in court on July 15 next year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.