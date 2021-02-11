Ex-Highway Superintendent In Area Faces Felony Grand Larceny Charges

A longtime public official in Northern Westchester is facing felony charges for his role in an alleged scheme to steal thousands of dollars worth of products from Home Depot with an employee there, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office announced.

Former four-term Yorktown Highway Superintendent and Yorktown Heights Fire Chief Eric DiBartolo is facing charges for allegedly operating a “scan and skip” scheme with Cortlandt Manor resident Tyrone Bass to steal nearly $15,000 in items from Home Depot at the Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah said that it is alleged that DiBartolo, who is also a former president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, brought merchandise to Bass, who was a cashier at Home Depot, to check out nearly two dozen times last year without having to pay.

It is alleged that on 23 occasions last year, the pair conspired, with Bass not charging DiBartolo for the merchandise he was purportedly purchasing at Home Depot. In exchange, Bass allegedly received a small kickback.

In total, the stolen items had a value of 14,479.78.

Specifically, DiBartolo, 59, and Bass, 58, were both charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony. If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison.

DiBartolo served as Yorktown Highway Superintendent from 1995 to 2013. He was a co-owner of Yorktown Funeral Home in Shrub Oak and opened Rainbow Bridge Pet Crematory on Front Street in Yorktown.

