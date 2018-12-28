Ex-Cop Gets Parole 20 Years After Fatal Shooting Outside Dobbs Ferry Deli

A longtime Westchester County resident and former New York City police officer will be released from prison on Jan. 7, 2019, after serving nearly 20 years behind bars for killing another man.

Richard DiGuglielmo, now 53, was convicted for the 1996 shooting death of Charles Campbell over a parking spot in front of the DiGuglielmo family deli in Dobbs Ferry, according to lohud.com.

The decision to release DiGuglielmo followed an interview with the state Parole Board.

A copy of the parole commission transcript obtained by The Journal News/lohud, reveals the board found that because DiGuglielmo had worked and stayed out of trouble during a two-year time period he was released from prison and returned to prison when ordered following a reversal of his release ruling.

During the interview with the commission, DiGuglielmo expressed remorse, but also maintained that he felt his father would have been killed if he had not pulled the trigger on the gun, killing Campbell.

The incident began over a simple parking spot.

On Oct. 3, 1996, Campbell, who worked for the City of White Plains, parked his Corvette in front of Venice Deli and then walked across the street to get pizza. While he was at the other restaurant, someone put a "No Parking" sticker was on his vehicle, lohud.com reported .

Campbell then returned to the lot and confronted DiGuglielmo and his father and brother-in-law. A brief fight broke out and after the group subdued Campbell he returned to his vehicle. The DiGuglielmo's though he was leaving the area, but instead Campbell came back with a metal baseball bat and hit DiGugielmo's elder father with the bat. That's when the ex-cop grabbed a gun and fired three shots, killing Campbell. After the shooting, he said he had to shot or he feared his father would be killed because Campbell was getting ready to swing the bat again, lohud.com said.

During the trial, a jury convicted DiGuglielmo of murder for showing a depraved indifference for his life. He was given a 20-year sentence.

Today, DiGuglielmo is sorry for the loss of life, but still believes he was saving his father's life, lohud.com said.

Once released, he plans to work construction and live his life.

