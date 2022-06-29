Ex-Controller Accused Of Stealing $340,000 From Hudson Valley Company

A former controller has been charged for stealing more than $340,000 from a company in Northern Westchester, authorities announced.

ToniAnn Rosado, who worked for CR Wallauer & Company in North Castle, was indicted for stealing more than $340,000 from the paint supply company between 2017 and 2019, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah said late Wednesday morning, June 29.

Rosado, 5age 1, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for second-degree grand larceny and first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies, Rocah said.

Rosado was arraigned on Thursday, June 23.

US Marshals arrested Rosado on Monday, June 6, in Orlando, with assistance from the Fugitive Unit of the Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety’s Warrant Fugitive Unit.

The investigation was conducted by the Economic Crimes Bureau of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

