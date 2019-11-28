Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Ex-Construction Manager From Area Admits To $35OK Bribery Scheme

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A former construction manager from Tuckahoe pleaded guilty to evading taxes as part of a bribery scheme.
A former construction manager from Tuckahoe pleaded guilty to evading taxes as part of a bribery scheme. Photo Credit:

A former construction manager from Westchester who worked for a global financial firm admitted to evading taxes on more than $350,000 in bribes that he received from sub-contractors over the course of several years.

Michael Campana, 33, of Tuckahoe, pleaded guilty to a single count of tax evasion this week, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced, in connection to a bribery scheme he used to pay for personal expenses.

Between 2013 and 2017, Campana was a construction manager for a global financial firm engaged in various building projects in New York City and elsewhere. He and others participated in a scheme to obtain bribes from construction sub-contractors, who paid bribes in exchange for being awarded various construction contracts and sub-contracts.

In total, Campana received bribes in excess of $350,000 between 2014 and 2017.  Some of those bribes related to Campana’s 2017 wedding, including payments of approximately $40,000 from sub-contractors directly to a catering hall in New Jersey, over $13,000 directly to a photography studio, and over $23,000 directly to a travel agent for airline tickets purchased in connection with Campana’s honeymoon.

Other payments, totaling more than $100,000, were made in cash, which Campana stashed in a safe.  Campana evaded federal income tax on this bribery income, by failing to declare it on his income tax returns for the years 2014 through 2017.

In connection to the bribery scheme, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged Campana and 13 others in December last year with multiple felonies that include conspiracy, commercial bribery, and money laundering.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Campana pleaded guilty int eh state court case to money laundering.

Campana is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6 next year. He will then face sentencing in New York State Court for his participation in the bribery scheme.

“Bribery and tax evasion often go hand-in-hand, forcing both the bribery victims and the taxpaying public to unfairly bear the hidden costs of corruption,” Berman said. “Today, Michael Campana admitted to federal tax evasion for failing to report his income from an illegal bribery scheme to which he already pled guilty.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.