Ex-College Athlete Found Guilty In Stabbing Of Roommate From Hudson Valley

A 23-year-old Long Island man was found guilty of stabbing his former college lacrosse teammate, a Northern Westchester County man, during a dispute about a loud party.

Matthew Stockfeder was convicted on Thursday, March 24, of first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the 2019 stabbing of his then-roommate Justin Corpolongo, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Stockfeder, of Melville, and Corpolongo, of Somers, were both players on the lacrosse team at St. John's University at the time, Katz said. Stockfeder is a graduate of Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station. Corpolongo is a graduate of Somers High School.

On Oct. 22, 2019, Corpolongo, who was 23 years old at the time, was trying to sleep in the home he shared with Stockfeder and other lacrosse teammates, and he complained about the noise of a party that was taking place, the DA's Office reported.

Stockfeder agreed to relocate the party but was angry, and the two men had an argument over group text messages, according to the report.

Corpolongo then went to confront Stockfeder at the new location of the party, Katz said.

Stockfeder raised his arms as though he might strike Corpolongo, and Corpolongo punched Stockfeder, causing him to fall to the ground, the DA's Office reported.

Some of the other students then grabbed Corpolongo, and Stockfeder stood up and stabbed Corpolongo in the stomach twice, the DA's Office said.

Corpolongo was hospitalized and underwent life-saving, emergency surgery to repair a laceration to his small intestine, Katz said.

"The victim in this case was nearly eviscerated by the defendant after an argument escalated to a physical altercation," Katz said. "As others broke up the fight, the defendant pulled out a kitchen knife and plunged it twice into his teammate’s abdomen. After listening to the evidence, a jury rendered a guilty verdict.”

Stockfeder is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, April 7, the DA's Office reported. He could face up to 25 years in prison.

