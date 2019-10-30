Contact Us
News

Ex-CEO From Orange County Agency Sentenced For Embezzling $1.5M

A Brewster man has been sentenced to prison time after embezzling more than $1.5 million from a nonprofit.
A Hudson Valley man who embezzled $1.5 million from a nonprofit organization he helped found in Connecticut is going to spend more than a year in prison.

Paul Gileno, 47, of Brewster, the founder and CEO of the United States Pain Foundation, was sentenced in Bridgeport district court to 12 months and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for embezzlement and failing to pay federal income taxes.

Gileno operated the Middletown-based nonprofit organization, which was designed to find support and resources for individuals with pain issues.

Between 2015 and 2017, Gileno embezzled more than $1.5 million from the foundation.

Gileno also failed to pay more than $532,943 in federal income taxes on the embezzled income, and other income, for the 2015 through 2017 tax years.

As part of his sentencing, Gileno will also be required to pay full restitution to both the United States Pain Foundation and the IRS, including penalties and interest. Gileno pleaded guilty in June to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion.

Gileno remains released on bond and is scheduled to report to prison on Jan. 6 next year.

