Ex-Area College Student Sentenced For Murdering Mom Found In Garbage Container

A former Hudson Valley college student has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to brutally murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a garbage can.

Jared Eng, age 25, who attended SUNY New Paltz in Ulster County, was sentenced to 22 years to life on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for the January 2019 murder that took place in New York City in the Tribeca apartment he shared with his mother Paula Chin, said the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Eng previously pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to one count of murder in September.

“This sentencing finally closes a challenging chapter for this family and their loved ones,” said Bragg. “I thank our prosecutors for their diligent work and commitment to ensuring accountability.”

On Monday, February 4, 2019, Eng reported his mother, had been missing for several days. In reality, however, Chin had been viciously beaten and stabbed by Eng in the apartment they shared in Tribeca in an attempt to accelerate his inheritance, Bragg said.

Court documents show that after the murder, Eng sanitized the apartment and transported the body to the family home in Morristown, New Jersey with the help of two others.

Chin’s body was found stuffed in a garbage container on the premises, with multiple stab wounds and signs of blunt impact to her head. Bloody rubber gloves were found during the investigation, along with blood stains and duct tape, Bragg added.

In a series of text messages after the murder, Eng, who was 19 at the time, reported “It’s done,” “I’m free,” and that he “got rid of (his) problem.”

Bragg said within days of the murder, Eng began the process of changing the passwords on his mother's bank accounts, searching for inheritance lawyers, and researching various ways to dispose of his mother’s body, including a Google search for “DIY bone meal.”

Published reports said Eng and his brother stand to inherit more than $10 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.