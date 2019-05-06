Evening Drills Using Weapons That Simulate Sound Of Gunfire Will Be Conducted At Indian Point

Security drills using weapons that simulate the sound of actual gunfire will be conducted at the Indian Point Energy Center, Entergy announced.

During the drills, scheduled during the evenings of Tuesday, May 7 and Thursday, May 16 persons near the site may hear the sound of simulated gunfire as participants carry out the activities.

Local law enforcement has been notified about the drills, Entergy said

Entergy will be using a technical innovation for the drills known as “MILES” gear, or Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems.

The systems involve the use of laser “bullets” and vests with laser-detection equipment, which duplicate the effects, including the sound of live ammunition. MILES gear is used for military and counter-terrorism training across the country to make it as realistic as possible without using real bullets.

Indian Point Energy Center, in Buchanan, is home to two operating nuclear power plants, Unit 2 and Unit 3, which generate approximately 2,000 megawatts of electricity for homes, business and public facilities in New York City and Westchester County.

