Estranged Husband, Ex-Girlfriend Charged With Murder In Missing Mom Case

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing Fairfield County mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos has arrested by state police and will be charged with her murder.

Dulos' ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and an attorney who had represented Dulos, Kent Mahwinney, have both reportedly been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to New Canaan Police, Fotis Dulos was picked up at his Farmington home by state police on Tuesday morning, Jan. 7.

He is being currently being held at Troop G in Bridgeport where he was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to multiple sources.

State police, could not confirm the exact charges but said to watch their social media pages for further information.

Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, has not responded to request for comment.

Dulos will be held on a $6 million bond and is expected to arraigned later Tuesday.

New Canaan Police posted on their Twitter account , one word following his arrest -- "Justice."

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since Friday, May 24, after dropping off her children at school in New Canaan.

Police believe that Fotis Dulos was lying in wait for her at her New Canaan home and killed her and got rid of the evidence along with help from Troconis.

Her body has never been found.

Dulos and Troconis were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in June after they were seen on video surveillance dumping garbage bags in New Haven that later proved to hold items containing Jennifer Dulos' DNA.

The pair was arrested again in September, and charged with tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence,

Both have pleaded not guilty and were free on bond.

New Canaan Police, along with state police, have worked tirelessly searching for the missing mother.

The department had vowed that they would not rest until they found justice for the beloved woman.

