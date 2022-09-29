ESPN Commentator's NY Home Destroyed In Fire, Report Says

The suburban New York home of ESPN commentator Mike Breen was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, according to a report from TMZ.

Emergency responders on Long Island rushed to the scene of the blaze in North Hills at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the Nassau County Police Department previously reported.

TMZ reported that Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department received reports from Breen's neighbors about the fire.

No one was in the residence at the time.

"Numerous hand lines as well as 2 ladder pipes and a deck gun were used to battle the fire," the Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department said.

TMZ reported that ESPN released the following statement about the fire:

"Mike is a cherished member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support through this excruciating circumstance. We know the damage is devastating, and at the same time, we are grateful that he and his family are safe."

Read the full report from TMZ here.

