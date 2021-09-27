EMT Dies At Ambulance Headquarters In Stony Point

An EMT unexpectedly died at his ambulance headquarters in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced.

Stony Point EMS volunteer Joey Zask who was active with fire department and paramedic companies in Rockland County died on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Stony Point Ambulance Headquarters from causes that have not been disclosed by officials.

Zask worked for Rockland Mobile Care and was also volunteer EMT in Orange County, in, Cornwall.

“Members of the Piermont Fire Department would like to extend their prayers to the family of Joey Zask," the Piermont Fire Department posted on social media.

"Joe was a regular here in Piermont and spent most of his free time with our membership during functions or Sunday morning department drills. May God bless you and your family Joey, we will take it from here!”

The community is rallying around Zask and his family, with a GoFundMe fundraising campaign garnering more than $3,500 since it was started over the weekend.

“Joe was the most loving, caring, warm-hearted man you could have ever met,” his friend Lia Papay wrote. “He volunteered on the ambulance more hours than I could ever count.

“He was a part of (two agencies) currently; Stony Point and Cornwall. In his spare time, he ran with the Road Revival Car Club, Tow Trucks for kids of NY, worked for Rockland Mobile Care as a dispatcher, had previously worked for Highway Tow in NYC, and FEMA.”

“Unfortunately and unexpectedly, yesterday we lost one the best people in our lives and all of the people he touched,” she continued.

“Please join me in support of his family and donate anything you may be able to give to help with funeral costs. Please leave pictures and words of encouragement and support if you would like.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe campaign can do so here. A candlelight vigil was also arranged by the Cornwall Ambulance on Sunday, Sept. 26.

