Employee Tampered With Products By Putting Coin In Meat Package In NY, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Karen Palacios Gutierrez; the Ava Companies food packaging company on Long Island. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

A woman is facing charges after investigators reported that she placed a coin in a meat package that was set to go out for retail consumption in New York.

Long Island resident Karen Palacios Gutierrez, age 38, of Hempstead, was arrested at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, following an incident at the Ava Companies food packaging company, located in Hicksville at 383 West John St., the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez put a coin into a package while working as a meatpacker at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, police said. 

The bin of meat products that were set for retail consumption was discarded, which caused a $400 loss, authorities said.

NCPD said Gutierrez was charged with:

  • Third-degree criminal mischief 
  • Second-degree tampering with consumer product 
  • Second-degree criminal nuisance 

Her arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, police reported. 

