Email Announcing Employee Was Taking Sick Day Accidentally Sent To Newsrooms Across Country

Reaction to an email sent by a reporter looking to call in sick has gone viral, leading to a myriad of hilarious responses from around the country.

Kansas City traffic reporter Nick Vasos sought to send an email to his bosses with Nexstar Media Group earlier this week, but instead, accidentally sent it to newsrooms within the country nationwide.

In response, his colleagues from around the country responded, leading to a social media tag - #PrayersForNick - that has since gone viral and led to many laughs among his friends and co-workers.

In response to the massive email chain, Nexstar was forced to shut it down, though the jokes moved on to social media for the reporters.

“I hate to be a party pooper and I have as much sympathy for Nick as anyone. But with the number of members of the breaking news list there could be thousands of emails sent by the time this is done,” the company wrote. “We’ve locked the list down so that no one can send to it.

"Please refrain from replying all to any of the message containing the News - All Station Breaking News Alert group. We need to restore the ability for users to send the list very soon in the event that a breaking news event were to occur.”

Since the email chain was shut down, #PrayersForNick has been trending on Twitter, and affiliated stations have had fun “mourning” Vasos’ illness, including a mock shrine that was set up by one of his colleagues. Other affiliates have made video tributes , and others have sent the reporter soup as a joke.

In total, Vasos accidentally sent his email to nearly 200 stations, though he is expected to pull through and make a full recovery.

