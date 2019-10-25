Earthquake Reported In Rockland County

Did you feel it?

Believe it or not, a small earthquake hit the Hudson Valley, but according to officials with the U.S. Geological Service, zero people have reported feeling it.

The quake hit about 10:41 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 24, in West Nyack on the Hackensack River near the New York Thruway, service officials said.

The magnitude was just 1.1 on the Richter Scale, they added.

That means unless you were right on top of the quake, you probably would not feel a thing, an earthquake specialist added.

The quake, which is considered barely an event, is not a precursor of bigger things to come.

Service officials said the "quake" was a normal seismic activity and there was no reason for residents to worry about additional larger events.

If you did happen to feel the quake, the service would like to know. To report, visit the center's event page , run by the Lamott Doherty Earth Observatory, look for the "Felt It" box and click yes.

