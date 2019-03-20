E. Coli Scare Leads To Recall Of Ground Beef Products

A recall of raw ground beef products has been announced due to a potential E. coli scare.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that La Rosita Fresh Mark, Inc. has issued a recall of approximately 54 pounds of raw ground beef products due to a potential E. coli contamination.

The recalled products were packed in various weights on white trays that contain “Molida De Res Ground Beef” with “Packed On 3/13/19 Sell By 3/20/19” or “Packed On 3/14/19 Sell By 3/21/19”.

The recall has been assigned as a “Class I,” which means “it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The problem was discovered on March 14, 2019, by FSIS investigators through routine product sampling. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the beef products.

Symptoms of E. coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Others may endure a minor fever. As of Friday morning, the Food and Drug Administration has yet to issue a recall of romaine lettuce in the United States.

