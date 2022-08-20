E. Coli Outbreak Sickening Dozens May Be Linked To Wendy's In 4 States, CDC Says

An E. coli outbreak in four states that may be linked to Wendy's has sickened at least 37 people and put 10 in the hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick, the CDC said. An illness related to the outbreak was also reported in Indiana.

Wendy's said in a statement that it's "fully cooperating with public health authorities on their ongoing investigation," and was removing romaine lettuce as a precautionary measure from sandwiches in the region.

"Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads," the CDC said. "Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce used in Wendy’s sandwiches was served or sold at other businesses."

There is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants, or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak, said the CDC.

E. coli symptoms are:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

