Durst Testifies He Lied To Police Night Wife Disappeared In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley real estate heir Robert Durst testified this week that he lied to police when probed about the disappearance of his wife Kathie in the suburban New York City area nearly 40 years ago.

Durst was back on the stand this week, where he reportedly testified that he waffled many times about whether or not he saw his wife get onto a commuter train heading toward Manhattan on the night she went missing in 1982.

During his testimony, Durst also stated that he lied to police in saying that he later spoke to her on the phone following her disappearance from the hamlet of South Salem in the town of Lewisboro in Northern Westchester County.

“Everyone has asked me that question, and I have changed my mind maybe a dozen times," Durst said under questioning at his Los Angeles murder trial. "Did I actually see Kathie walk through the doors and onto the train? The answer is no. But there is no place else to go.”

Durst, who is being tried for allegedly murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, has never been charged in his late wife’s disappearance.

Prosecutors are alleging that Durst confided in Berman that he killed Kathie Durst, then grew concerned that she was going to turn him in, prompting him to kill her.

Durst said that he never saw or heard from his wife again after seeing her step onto a train platform near their Northern Westchester home on Jan. 31, 1982, despite telling investigators that he had called and spoken to her while she was at the couple’s Manhattan apartment.

“That was a lie," Durst stated. "I wanted to convince him that Kathie had gotten back."

According to reports, Durst said he was not worried about Kathie after not hearing from her for several days, even when he began receiving messages on his answering machine from her medical school in the Bronx saying that she hadn’t been showing up.

“I was imagining that she was out someplace having fun," Durst said. "It hadn’t occurred to me that anything had happened to her. It was more like, what had Kathie done to Kathie?"

