Duo Indicted For Murder Of 20-Year-Old Woman in Hudson Valley

Two men have been charged with murder for their roles in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in Westchester.

Mount Vernon resident Aaliyah Waiters was shot and killed on Saturday, Sept. 25 after she was struck in the head by a bullet at approximately 2:30 a.m. on South Third Street in the city.

She was with a group in Mount Vernon when she suffered the gunshot wound. Waiters was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, put on life support, and pronounced dead days later.

The investigation led police to identify New Rochelle residents Tyquan Carcamo, age 20, and Laquan Jones, age 21, who were indicted on Friday, Nov. 12, and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced.

Jones was arrested at his mother’s home in New Rochelle on Tuesday, Oct. 26, while Carcamo was taken into custody at a family member’s residence in Yonkers.

Both men were arraigned on Nov. 12 and are being held without bail at the Westchester County Jail.

If convicted, each faces a maximum term of between 25 years to life in prison.

