Duo Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead On Street In Rockland

Two suspects have been charged with murder hours after a man was found dead on a street in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened in Rockland County at around 1:10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in the area of 55 N. Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Police responded to a report of CPR being conducted on a subject because of an unknown medical emergency.

Upon arrival, officers quickly located the caller and an apparently deceased man on Johnson Street, adjacent to North Myrtle Avenue, Spring Valley Police said.

The victim was identified as Luis Pinduisaca-Villa, age 52, of Spring Valley.

The investigation revealed that the caller had nothing to do with the original incident and just happened to come across the man lying in the street while driving home at that time, according to police.

The investigation also revealed that the victim had what appeared to be knife wounds to his neck area.

Spring Valley PD officers and detectives spent the overnight conducting interviews, gathering evidence, and following leads which eventually lead to the arrest of 27-year-old Spring Valley resident Oscar Garcia-Garcia and 40-year- old Spring Valley resident Eustaquio Diaz-Guitierrez.

The two were both charged with second-degree murder and were arraigned on Friday, Dec. 30 in Spring Valley Justice Court. They were remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

The Spring Valley Police Department was assisted by the following agencies in the investigation by:

Rockland County Bureau of Criminal Investigation,

Rockland County Computer Crimes,

Rockland County District Attorney’s Office,

Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office,

New York State Police,

Westchester County Police.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in that area, around that time, is asked to call the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400.

