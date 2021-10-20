Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Duo Charged For Armed Robbery In Hudson Valley That Resulted In Fatality

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Two people have been arrested and accused of participating in a Northern Westchester gunpoint robbery that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator.
Two people have been arrested and accused of participating in a Northern Westchester gunpoint robbery that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Two people have been arrested and accused of participating in a Northern Westchester gunpoint robbery that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator.

Matthew Dusablon, age 27, and Jahaira Mejia, age 35, were charged with robbery and obstruction of justice in the Dec. 6, 2020 incident in Ossining, according to Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Williams said both men were arrested on Monday, Oct. 18.

“As alleged in the Indictment, the defendants participated in a gunpoint robbery that resulted in the death of a co-conspirator and then worked to cover their tracks," Williams said in a statement. "Thanks to the extraordinary and tenacious work of our partners at the FBI and the Ossining Police Department, the defendants are now facing federal charges for their alleged crimes.”

Dusablon, Mejia, and at least three other co-conspirators are accused of committing the gunpoint robbery in Ossining. 

The US Attorney's Office said one of the co-conspirators died "from injuries sustained during the robbery victim’s flight from the scene of the robbery."

Dusablon and Mejia, who are both from the Bronx, hid and deleted evidence to obstruct the federal investigation, Williams said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.