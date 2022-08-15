Drunk, Pickaxe-Wielding Man Breaks Into Residence In Region, Attacks Homeowner, Cops Say

A homeowner in the region is no doubt shaken up, but otherwise okay after police said a drunk man wielding a pickaxe broke into his home and attacked him.

Authorities in Sullivan County were called just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, with reports of an assault and attempted robbery at a home in Bethel, located on Mohawk Trail.

State Police determined that the 38-year-old suspect, Daniel Desseauve, of Highland in Ulster County, approached the home carrying a pickaxe and pushed the front door open.

Once inside, he began swinging the ax at the homeowner, according to police.

The victim was able to prevent Desseauve from striking him and eventually forced him out of the house while another resident called 911.

When police arrived, they found Desseauve standing near a vehicle he had driven to the home. Police said he also caused “significant” damage to two other vehicles parked at the house.

While talking with Desseauve, troopers determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested on multiple charges, including burglary, criminal mischief, and DWI, all felonies.

State Police did not say whether he knew the victims or if the attack was random.

Desseauve was arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court and ordered held at the Sullivan County jail on $150,000 bond.

