Drunk Jet Skier Crashes Into 8-Year-Old At Jones Beach, Police Say

A child had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated jet skier off the shores of Jones Beach, police said.

Nassau County Police Marine Bureau officers responded to the Sloop Channel in the area of Jones Beach Field 10 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 in Wantagh, where there was a report of an 8-year-old swimmer who had been struck by a jet ski.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found the child, two jet skiers, and New York State Parks Police on the shoreline, and the child was airlifted to Cohen’s Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led police to identify Bronx resident Anthony DeJesus as the driver who struck the child, and it was determined he was allegedly intoxicated.

DeJesus was arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday and charged with:

Operating a vessel while impaired by alcohol;

Operating a vessel while intoxicated;

Reckless operation of a vehicle in a prudent manner;

Reckless operation of a vessel;

Operating a personal watercraft without a safety certificate.

DeJesus was arraigned on Sunday, June 27 in First District Court in Hempstead.

