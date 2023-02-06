Drunk Driver Narrowly Misses House In Region, Police Say

An alleged drunk driver narrowly missed landing inside an area home during a crash in which the window of an area pizza restaurant was cracked.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Jeffersonville.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s patrol responded to a report of a crash in the area of Route 52 and Route 164 in Jeffersonville, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found that a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox had been traveling westbound on Route 52 when it left the roadway and struck a parked 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and several mailboxes, Chaboty said.

Debris from the collision flew up and shattered the window of Sal’s Pizza Restaurant located at that intersection, he added.

The driver, Jasper W. Young, Jr., age 24, of Livingston Manor, suffered a minor injury in the crash. He was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated, Chaboty said.

Young was released on an appearance ticket for a future court.

“Luckily no one else was injured”, said Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff. “The Equinox would have definitely crashed into the house if the Silverado pickup truck was not parked out front."

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Jeffersonville Fire and EMS as well as state police.

