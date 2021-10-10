Driver In Head-On Hamptons Crash That Killed Five Exceeded 100 MPH, Police Say

One of the cars involved in a head-on crash over the summer that killed five people on Long Island reached top speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, according to a report released by police.

Police have just shared an update on the investigation into the Hamptons crash that happened on Saturday, July 24, Montauk Highway in Suffolk County, near the intersection of Quogue Street East in Quogue.

According to the Quogue Police Department, the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit recovered data from the Event Data Recorders in the Nissan Maxima and the Toyota Prius involved in the crash.

Police said the Nissan's speed at the time of the crash was about 86 mph, and its top speed was about 106 mph about three-and-a-half seconds before the crash at 11:20 p.m. "with no indication of braking."

The Toyota Prius was traveling at about 27 mph with a top speed of about 38 mph about four seconds "prior to impact with braking."

Police previously reported that the Nissan, driven by 22-year-old Justin Mendez, of Brookhaven, was westbound on the highway when the car left its lane and drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with the eastbound Toyota, driven by 32-year-old Farhan Zahid, of Bay Shore.

Police reported that both drivers died. Three passengers in the Toyota were also killed in the crash: 20-year-old Michael Farrell, his brother, 25-year-old James Farrell, and 25-year-old Ryan Kiess, all of Manhasset.

Brianna Maglio, a 22-year-old Garden City woman who was a passenger in the Toyota, was critically injured.

Police added in the update released Friday, Oct. 8 that a witness told authorities the following:

“I saw a red car near the old VFW in Quogue on Montauk Highway. I did not realize until after my headlights had illuminated the vehicle that the red car had no lights on and was completely blacked out.

"When this vehicle passed me, it appeared as the vehicle was traveling at over 100 miles per hour, which sounded like a race car, taking my breath away.

"Next, I saw a police car with the emergency lights on around 100 yards or 10- 15 seconds behind the red car, with the police car not making any headway of closing the distance between them.”

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quogue Police Department at 631-653-4791.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.