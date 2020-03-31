Driver Charged In I-287 Fatal Wrong-Way Crash

The allegedly drunk driver involved in a wrong-way crash on I-287 that killed a father taking his teenage son and son’s friends to a basketball game in Westchester has been charged.

Amawalk resident Jaime Paucar, 50, was arraigned for the wrong-way crash in January that caused the death of 57-year-old Jordan Wachtell and one of his passengers, 17-year-old Eric Goldberg on I-287 in Harrison.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., announced that Paucar was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was arraigned before New Rochelle City Court Judge Anthony Carbone, his license was suspended and Paucar was released.

It is alleged that on Thursday, Jan. 30, Paucar drove his Jeep westbound in the left eastbound lanes on the interstate when he struck Wachtell’s BMW head-on. As a result, Wachtell and Goldberg were killed.

Scarpino noted that Wachtell was taking his three passengers to a basketball game. All of them were from Ardsley. Paucar was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the wrong-way crash.

The crash caused Paucar’s Jeep to roll over and come to a rest in the center median. All four people in Wachtell’s car, and Paucar, were transported to an area hospital.

Paucar is scheduled to appear in Harrison Town Court on Tuesday, May 19.

