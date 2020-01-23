Dozens Of Dead Crows Found Behind Popular Area Shopping Center

Dozens of dead crows found dead behind a shopping center in the area likely died from an avian virus.

The Department of Conservation officials said they were first notified of the dead birds in Orange County on Thursday, Jan. 9, in the back lot of the Wallkill Towne Center on Schutt Road.

At that time, DEC wildlife staff went to the site and collected multiple crows for submission to the DEC's pathology unit, the department said.

DEC is awaiting the results of the analysis to determine the cause of death.

"At this time, it is safe to assume that the vast majority of the dead crows involved in this mortality event died of the same cause," the department said in a statement.

Crows are susceptible to avian reoviruses which can spread rapidly and cause significant mortality in communal roost settings like this one, they added.

More information will be available once results are received from DEC’s lab.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.