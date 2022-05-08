Double-Lane Closures Set For Three Busy Roadways In Hudson Valley

Officials are alerting motorists about expected lane closures along three busy roadways in Westchester County.

The New York State Department of Transportation reported that single- and double-lane closures are expected on stretches of the Sprain Brook Parkway, the Taconic State Parkway and I-684 to facilitate sign inspections.

Officials said the closures will take place at the following locations:

Two lanes of the Sprain Brook Parkway southbound are set to close between State Route 100C in Mount Pleasant and I-287 in Greenburgh, on Monday, May 9, between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.

Two lanes of the Taconic State Parkway northbound are set to close between Exit 3 (Saw Mill River Parkway) and Exit 4 (State Route 117) in Mount Pleasant, on Tuesday, May 10, between 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled to take place on I-684 southbound between Exit 2 (State Route 120) in North Castle and Exit 1 (Interstate 287) in Harrison, on Wednesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 12, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

