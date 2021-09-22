'Don’t Try To Find Me': Missing Boyfriend Reportedly Posted Chilling Comments On Social Media

As the FBI and other law enforcement agencies continue their search for the boyfriend of the late Gabby Petito, some strange posts on Pinterest may provide insight into his thinking.

Brian Laundrie, age 23, a person of interest in the homicide of the 22-year-old Petito whose body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming, hasn't been seen in more than a week when he allegedly went hiking in a nature reserve near his home in Sarasota County in the City of North Port in Florida.

Brian Laundrie North Port Police Department

Since the confirmed identity of Petito and her death being labeled a homicide, interest in Laundrie has exploded across the country with amateur sleuths scouring social media for any trace of the wanted man.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Sun came across the Pinterest postings that include one that says "Don't Try To Find Me."

Another posting shows a gravestone with the words "My Baby" written on it.

The couple who grew up on Long Island, who had been on a cross country trip in Petito's van, became an obsession with the nation when Petito, of the hamlet of Blue Point, in Suffolk County, was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Gabrielle Petito Suffolk County Police

She made the report after not hearing from her daughter in more than two weeks and was concerned that something was very wrong.

What made the case even more intriguing was the fact that Laundrie had returned to Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Petitos' van, without her.

From the onset, Laundrie has refused to speak with law enforcement or Petito's family, who begged him and his parents to tell them where their daughter was last seen.

The FBI and the North Port Police have remained steadfast in saying at this point Laudnrie is a person of interest, not a suspect.

That may change in the coming days as a final autopsy report is produced and the actual cause of death is revealed.

The Pinterest account, under @blaundrie1197, has not been confirmed to belong to Laundrie but does share albums with a page belonging to Petito.

In the meantime, the FBI is asking the public for help finding Laundrie.

To contact the FBI, call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

To share this story, click on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.