Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Recall Due To Potential Salmonella Presence

The FDA is warning consumers to check their refrigerators after Dole Fresh Vegetables announced a precautionary recall due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the product.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of Colorful Coleslaw. This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to a sample of President’s Choice Colorful Coleslaw which yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test.

The products being recalled are 14-ounce President’s Choice Colorful Coleslaw, with lot codes B318005 and B318006 (UPC code 0-6038322267-3), with a “use-by date” of 2019 DE 04; and 16-ounce Marketside Tri-Color Coleslaw, with lot codes B318005 and B318006 (UPC code 6-81131-38748-4), with a “best if used by” date DEC 04 2019.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. No illnesses or adverse reactions from consumers eating the recalled products have been announced by the FDA.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

