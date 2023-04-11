Dog Rescued After Falling Down Catch Basin In Stony Point

A cute little pooch with vision problems was saved from a catch basin along a Hudson Valley roadway by a local police officer.

The dog was saved in Rockland County on Monday, April 10, when Stony Point Police Sgt. Kurt Mulligan happened to spot the dog while on patrol along Buckbert Mountain Road in Tomkins Cove, the department said on Facebook.

Sgt. Mulligan sprang into action and saved the dog from certain danger.

The dog was later reunited with its owner, unhurt.

