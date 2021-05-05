DNA Testing To Be Done In Nationally Known 'Fatal Attraction' Case In Westchester

Westchester County prosecutors have given the green light for DNA testing on evidence linked to the 1992 conviction of Carolyn Warmus in the “Fatal Attraction” killing of her lover’s wife.

Two years ago, Warmus, a former school teacher in Westchester, was granted parole following her conviction for her alleged role in the famed 1989 fatal shooting of Greenburgh resident Betty Jeanne Solomon, the wife of Warmus' lover, Paul Solomon, nine times in the back.

Warmus was sentenced to a term of 25 years to life in prison.

Warmus and Solomon had met when they both were teaching at the Greenville Elementary School in Edgemont. At the time of the fatal incident, Warmus, the daughter of a millionaire insurance executive, was 27, while her victim was 40.

Since being imprisoned, Warmus has vehemently maintained her innocence, and sought to have several pieces of evidence tested to determine if they can exonerate her and identify a new suspect.

This week, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah’s office agreed to perform DNA testing on that evidence, which includes a glove and bag found near Solomon’s body, that contributed to Warmus' conviction.

According to Warmus’ attorneys, the DNA testing could represent a significant development in clearing her name. Both they and the prosecution are set to meet at a later date to determine how testing will proceed.

"However, because a prior DA's administration initially consented to DNA testing, and because we have only just established this office's first-ever independent Conviction Review Bureau and developed the bureau’s intake protocols, we will make an exception and consent to the requested DNA testing in this specific case," a spokesperson for Rocah stated.

The murder garnered national attention and happened two years after the release of the blockbuster movie “Fatal Attraction,” in which longtime Westchester resident Glenn Close, who lived in Bedford, starred as a book editor who had an affair with a happily married man, played by Michael Douglas.

