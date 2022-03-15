Contact Us
District Attorney In Area Warns Of 'Alarming Increase' In School Overdoses

Nicole Valinote
A Hudson Valley district attorney has issued an alert about a recent increase in high school students experiencing medical emergencies after vaping unregulated substances.
A Hudson Valley district attorney has issued an alert about a recent increase in high school students experiencing medical emergencies after vaping unregulated substances.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Tuesday, March 15, that the county has seen an "alarming increase" in Orange County High School students overdosing after ingesting a variety of substances, such as synthetic marijuana and substances purporting to contain THC or CBD oils, through electronic cigarettes.

Hoovler said it has become apparent that high concentrations of other dangerous substances have been added to the products that the teenagers are vaping. 

“Medical Emergencies because of the ingestion of high concentration of THC and other substances through vaping or ingesting edibles is becoming an unfortunate trend in our schools and communities,” Town of Crawford Police Chief Dominick Blasko said. “These alarming number of THC related medical emergencies should be a wakeup call for parents to further educate themselves and have a blunt discussions with young people about these dangerous and unregulated substances. “

