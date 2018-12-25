Did You Buy It? Winning $298M Powerball Ticket Sold In New York

One New Yorker’s life has been forever changed and is now nearly $300 million richer after buying the lone winning Powerball ticket at a gas station.

A newly minted millionaire has been crowned after a $298.3 million Powerball ticket was sold at Arnold’s Service Station in Brooklyn. The cash option for the Wednesday, Dec. 26 drawing was an estimated $180.2 million.

The winning numbers on Dec. 26 were 5-25-38-52-67 with a Powerball number of 24. The name of the new one-percenter has not been released. There were also $1 million second-prize tickets sold in Illinois, Wisconsin and Florida. A $500,000 ticket was also sold in New Jersey.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was in October when tickets sold in New York and Iowa split a $687.7 million payout.

After taxes, the winning ticket is expected to net its owner between $114 and $121 million if they live outside New York. With the near $300 million prize won, the jackpot has been reset and there will be a $40 million drawing on Saturday, Dec. 29.

