Did You Buy It? Recall Issued For Purina Cat Food

A popular cat food product is being recalled by the FDA due to rubber pieces that may be in the cans and will present a potential choking hazard for pets.

The Nestlé Purina PetCare Company announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” they will be recalling a batch of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy in three-ounce cans. The product may contain rubber pieces that are translucent yellow with a blue backing, which may present a potential choking hazard.

“We're pet owners and pet lovers, and our number one commitment is the health and well-being of pets,” the company announced. “We only want products that meet our high-quality standards in your pet's bowl.”

The recalled items can be identified by the UPC, production code and "Best By" date on the bottom of the can. If you purchased a variety pack, only the Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy cans are included in the recall.

According to the FDA, the FDA became aware of the issue after receiving multiple complaints from pet owners who found the rubber pieces in the cat food. The company noted that they’ve made changes to their processes to prevent rubber pieces from winding up in the product in the future.

No cats have fallen ill or suffered any injuries from eating the product, and the recall is being done as a precaution. The FDA said that anyone who has the product should discard it, and the company will replace it. The recalled items were distributed nationwide, and are available at pet specialty stores and e-commerce retailers, all of which have been asked to remove the recalled products from shelves.

