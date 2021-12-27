Details Emerge After Construction Magnate, Wife Allegedly Shot By Son At Long Island Mansion

New details have emerged after the son of a Long Island construction magnate and his wife has been arrested after allegedly shooting the couple inside their 8,751-square foot, $3.2-million Long Island mansion on Christmas Day.

Dino Tomassetti, age 29, of Maspeth Avenue in Brooklyn, was arrested late Saturday, Dec. 25, by New York State Police, said the Nassau County Police.

Police said early Monday, Dec. 27, that no charges have been filed in the attempted murder of his parents, Rocco Tomassetti, age 65, and 64-year-old Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti inside their Hewlett Harbor mansion about 10 a.m. Saturday, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Following the shooting, Dino Tomassetti fled in a Cadillac Escalade before he was arrested in New Jersey later that night, authorities said.

Police also declined to provide any updates on the condition of both parents who underwent surgery following the shooting.

Rocco Tomasetti was shot in the back and Vinceta Marsicano-Tomassetti was shot in the head, police said.

Both were alert and conscious when officers arrived at the home for a report of a disturbance, police added.

The family's construction company, started by the late Dino Tomassetti Sr., is known throughout the region for helping to shape the New York skyline.

Some of their projects include the Goldman Sachs headquarters near Ground Zero, the Bank of America headquarters, and numerous condominium projects.

Rocco Tomassetti owns Empire Transit Mix which provided the concrete for the Freedom Tower.

Dino’s mother reportedly owns the dance studio Starz On Broadway in Lynbrook, records show.

According to the Daily Mail, Dino Tomasetti's friends and neighbors expressed surprise and disbelief at the news, saying he was "not violent at all" and "a great guy."

A worker in the building told the Daily Mail: "He's a great guy, man. I wouldn't expect him to do something like that."

This continues to be a breaking story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

