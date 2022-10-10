Details Emerge After 2 Shot In Broad Daylight Outside NY Gubernatorial Candidate's Home

New details have emerged after two teenagers were injured in a broad-daylight shooting outside the home of New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, a US Congressman representing parts of Long Island.

The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 in Suffolk County in the hamlet of Shirley.

Three teenagers were walking on Saint George Drive West when a dark-colored vehicle went by and an occupant fired multiple gunshots through the vehicle’s window, Suffolk County Police said.

Two 17-year-old boys were struck and attempted to hide in the yard of a residence on the street, police said. The third teen fled the scene on foot, according to police.

"The two individuals who were shot were laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch," Zeldin said in a post on Twitter.

The two 17-year-olds, who are from Mastic and Mastic Beach, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

"At this time investigators have no reason to believe there is any connection between the shooting and the residence on Saint George Drive West," Suffolk County Police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Seventh Squad Detectives at 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

