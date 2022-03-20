Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Destructive USB Flash Drives Are Being Mailed By Cybercriminals, FBI Warns

Joe Lombardi
USB drive
USB drive Photo Credit: Photo by Sara Kurfess on Unsplash

The FBI is warning that USB thumb drives are being mailed by cybercriminals in an attempt to lure recipients into plugging them into their computers and installing ransomware.

Two different schemes are being used, says the FBI:

  • The first contains a package that appears to come from the US Department of Health and Human Services that reportedly contains information on current pandemic guidelines. 
  • The second comes as an Amazon gift box which contains a thank you letter, USB, and counterfeit gift card.

Both packages contain USBs that when connected to a computer will send preconfigured commands that download malicious software, creating direct back door access for cybercriminals to deploy ransomware, the FBI warns.

