Despite Shutdown, New Siren Test Scheduled For Indian Point

Gone, but not forgotten.

Despite being closed down, there will be a test of the Indian Point Energy Center emergency notification sirens during a test of the system in Buchanan this week.

The test will happen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, with sirens being sounded at full volume, which is expected to be heard in parts of Westchester, Rockland, Orange, and Putnam counties.

Officials noted that, because this is a test, the public is not required to respond when they hear the siren.

“This sounding is only a test,” officials in Westchester posted online. “The siren sounding is ONLY A TEST. No action by the public is necessary.”

Indian Point site includes three power reactors, two spent fuel pools, and various support facilities and infrastructure, generators, transformers, radioactive spent nuclear fuel, petroleum storage facilities, waste storage facilities, water intake, and outflow facilities and structures, and piers.

Indian Point is no longer producing electricity after operating from 1962 through earlier this year.

Unit 1 was permanently shut down in 1974. Unit 2 stopped producing electricity on April 30 last year, and Unit 3 was shut down on Friday, April 30.

Units 2 and 3 averaged approximately 17 million megawatt-hours of electricity each year, or about 25 percent of the power used annually in Westchester and New York City, according to a spokesperson.

