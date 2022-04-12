Description Released For Suspect On Run After 10 Shot In Rush-Hour NYC Subway Attack

Authorities have released a description of the suspect on the run after 10 people were shot, and six others injured, after a gunman opened fired on a New York City subway train during the height of the morning commute on Tuesday, April 12, according to the FDNY.

The shooting took place just before 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street Station on the N train, said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell at a press conference.

According to Sewell, the suspect was on the train when he put on a gas mask, pulled out a canister, and pulled the pin, filling the train car with smoke.

He then opened fire, shooting commuters in the train car and on the subway platform, Sewell added.

The suspect is described as being a Black man, 5-foot-5, heavyset, wearing a green construction vest and gray hoodie-type sweatshirt, then fled the area. He is still at large, Sewell said.

The NYPD is working the case as a mass shooting and not an act of terrorism at this time, she added.

Of the 10 people shot, five are in critical, but stable, condition, said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The total of 16 injured includes the 10 people shot.

Additional victims are being treated for smoke inhalation and less serious gunshot wounds, officials said.

NYC Eric Adams was not on hand during a press conference due to having become infected with COVID-19 but said he is monitoring the situation from Gracie Mansion where he is in isolation.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called for a stop to mass shootings: "This has got to end," she said. "No more mass shootings. ... Stop the insanity."

Officials encouraged New Yorkers to be on the lookout for the suspect and to call 911 if they see him.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

