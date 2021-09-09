Deputy Mayor In Rockland Nabbed With 16 Assault Weapons, Fake FBI IDs

A local government official in the Hudson Valley is facing multiple weapons charges after police say they discovered an arsenal of guns in his home.

Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey, age 47, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 3, after Rockland County authorities were alerted by the Department of Homeland Security that he had purchased an illegal rifle suppressor over the internet.

During a search of his home by investigators from numerous departments, agents found 16 assault weapons and 13 silencers, along with a large stash of fake federal IDs, including FBI credentials, said the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Downey has been charged with more than 30 state and federal criminal counts, the DA's Office added.

"I will make sure that all public officials that serve the citizens of Rockland never betray those that have entrusted them to look out for their best interest,” said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh.

A few of the badges that were found during the raid, including some with the deputy mayor's name on them. Rockland County District Attorney's Office

One of the most serious charges against Downey accuses him of possessing unregistered firearms including a short-barrel rifle and a sawed-off shotgun, which both require a special license.

Downey told investigators he believed he was allowed to have a rifle with an illegal barrel "because he was a peace officer," reported NPR.

Elected in 2019, Downey is being held on a $250,000 unsecured bond.

Some additional weapons were found. Rockland County District Attorney's Office

The District Attorney's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

